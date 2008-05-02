How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Scent Text Messaging Patented: Get Ready to Smell Farts from 3,000 Miles Away

Uh oh. A couple of companies in Germany have patented technology that enables sending scented text messages between phones. You know what this means: bring on the fart messages.

Actually, the way the system will work is by triggering one of 100 pre-defined scents on a chip in the phone, which seems less exciting and precise than what people would want to use it for. Yeah, being able to send a generic watermelon scent to someone is cool, I guess, but what if you want to send the specific scent of a dish you're eating to someone? Or, you know, a fart you're particularly proud of? It's a nice thought, guys, but until you figure out how to get the subtleties of my farts expressed with a proper amount of nuance, I'm not interested.

Now, just because I can, here's my favourite comedy sketch relating to farting, from the classic Mr. Show.

[The Local via Slashdot]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles