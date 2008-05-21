SCAD Urban Camper for the Homeless (Or, Um, Campers)

At NY Design Week 2008, Savannah College of Art and Design students showed off a couple of cool concepts they developed with the Growing Hope of Union Mission for homeless people. The neatest (and most practical) one is the Urban Camper, designed for homeless living on the street. It's basically a cheap fold-out lounge chair with a built-in mini tent that easily folds up into a backpack—sort of like an upgraded sleeping bag. Since you're up off the ground it'd be great for camping trips or anywhere you have your back dig into the ground would suck balls. [core77]