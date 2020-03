SanDisk has unchained their new Extreme III PRO-HG Duo cards and they are tearing arse all over the place with superfast 30MBps read and write transfer speeds. For those of you keeping track, SanDisk's non-HG Extreme III's can only muster 18MBps speeds. Naturally, the PRO-HG will be aimed squarely at users with high end cameras and camcorders who don't mind dropping US$90 and US$150 on a 4GB or 8GB card. Available starting in June. [SanDisk via Electronista]