Samsung's Series 6 LCD TVs Get Priced For Australia

Samsung's Series 6 line of LCD TVs, which we first saw at CES this year and have since learned they're awesome, have been price for Australia.

The screens feature a stylish red hue that has been embedded in the TV's frame, giving it a touch of sophistication that's easy on the eye, if not the wallet.

There are two ranges in the Series 6 lineup - the 650 and the 610. The differences between the two aren't massive - the 610 lineup doesn't feature 100Hz, DNle Pro or Samsung's 100Hz Motion Plus technology.

The full price list is below:



650 Series:

32-inch - $1,999

40-inch - $3,099

46-inch - $3,849

52-inch - $4,999

610 Series:

40-inch - $2,749

46-inch - $3,649

52-inch - $4,499

The Series 6 LCD TVs are scheduled for release in June. And to confuse you, Samsung's lineup of Series 6 plasmas have also been announced, although pricing hasn't yet been set.

If anybody's holding out for the Series 7 LCD that we saw at CES with ethernet connection, you're looking at a September launch date.

