How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung's Series 6 LCD TVs Get Priced For Australia

Samsung's Series 6 line of LCD TVs, which we first saw at CES this year and have since learned they're awesome, have been price for Australia.

The screens feature a stylish red hue that has been embedded in the TV's frame, giving it a touch of sophistication that's easy on the eye, if not the wallet.

There are two ranges in the Series 6 lineup - the 650 and the 610. The differences between the two aren't massive - the 610 lineup doesn't feature 100Hz, DNle Pro or Samsung's 100Hz Motion Plus technology.

The full price list is below:

650 Series:

  • 32-inch - $1,999
  • 40-inch - $3,099
  • 46-inch - $3,849
  • 52-inch - $4,999

610 Series:

  • 40-inch - $2,749
  • 46-inch - $3,649
  • 52-inch - $4,499

The Series 6 LCD TVs are scheduled for release in June. And to confuse you, Samsung's lineup of Series 6 plasmas have also been announced, although pricing hasn't yet been set.

If anybody's holding out for the Series 7 LCD that we saw at CES with ethernet connection, you're looking at a September launch date.

[Samsung]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles