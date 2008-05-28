How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung's "Safari Browser" Likely Just S60's WebKit Browser

Samsung has presented their L870 Symbian-based smartphone at the S60 Summit 2008, which has started today in Barcelona. Some blogs are speculating that it includes Apple's Safari, even while neither Samsung's own press release, nor Apple or Nokia or anyone at the S60 organisation have said it is actually the Apple Safari running on Symbian 9.3. Update: Intomobile confirms that it's the latest S60s WebKit-based browser, as expected. In fact, Nokia is using the summit to push the latest version of their S60 web browser and services.

Pre-installed apps: Quick Office document viewer, WebKit-based S60 browser, music and video player, push-email support, and other standard S60 apps.

Samsung's press materials included a table that claims the brushed steel L870 has something called the "Safari browser," but like all the latest Nokia S60 mobile phones, it probably just uses Nokia's own S60 Web Browser, which is often referred to as "Safari" because it uses the open source WebKit—Apple's Safari foundation, but not the actual Safari. The possibility of Apple actually giving one of the iPhone's crown jewels to the competition, and then porting it to Symbian—without any of the iPhone's user interface programming classes—is close to zero.

In other words, nothing to see here that we haven't seen before. [S60 and Symbian Freak via Phone Arena]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles