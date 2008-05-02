Samsung Uses Indy to Market its Rose Crystal HDTVs in Korea

With just three weeks to go before Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hits theatres, Samsung is using the bullwhip-cracking adventurer for a little bit of promotion. Both the 50-inch and 58-inch models of its Rose Crystal HDTV come with an Indy DVD, as well as movie theatre tickets. Personally, I'm looking forward to the scene in the film when Indy and Mutt are tied up to a pagan statue and, as a glacial Cate Blanchett advances on our heroes with an ice pick, Mutt's Samsung Soul mobile phone rings in his pocket. It's Mum Marion, asking if he's going to be home for supper, and if he is, not to be late, because she's made him a soufflé and she doesn't want it to collapse. [i4U ]