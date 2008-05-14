Samsung Threatens to Pull out of the Laptop Market Within Three Years

A senior manager for Samsung has said that the company will stop manufacturing laptops if it doesn't triple sales. Sukyong Hong, the senior manager of overseas sales and marketing, claims that the Korean giant will need to shift 11 million notebooks in order for the division to remain sustainable. At the moment, Samsung has a 1.7 percent share of the global market. But will the company meet the target?

"We should," claims Hong. With Samsung about to move into the laptop market in the US, sales should continue steadily upwards. As well as manufacturing components for its own laptops—this is unusual for a notebook maker—the company also provides TFT panels and memory for other firms, such as Apple and Acer. [PC Pro]