How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung Threatens to Pull out of the Laptop Market Within Three Years

A senior manager for Samsung has said that the company will stop manufacturing laptops if it doesn't triple sales. Sukyong Hong, the senior manager of overseas sales and marketing, claims that the Korean giant will need to shift 11 million notebooks in order for the division to remain sustainable. At the moment, Samsung has a 1.7 percent share of the global market. But will the company meet the target?

"We should," claims Hong. With Samsung about to move into the laptop market in the US, sales should continue steadily upwards. As well as manufacturing components for its own laptops—this is unusual for a notebook maker—the company also provides TFT panels and memory for other firms, such as Apple and Acer. [PC Pro]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles