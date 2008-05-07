Samsung i200 Smartphone is Small, Fairly Unremarkable

Shown off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in February, the Samsung i200 was launched today, with a view to going on sale in Europe next month. Boasting HSDPA and EDGE/GPRS, the tri-band slider has a two-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 2.1, MP3 player, 25MB built-in memory and a micro SD card slot, and mobile printing. Full press release, and a bonus pic, after the jump.

Slim and Compact Smartphone Samsung i200 Hits The Market

With Windows Mobile 6.1, i200 Gives the Best Choice for Business Professionals

SEOUL, KOREA - May 7, 2008 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a leading mobile phone provider, announced the launch of i200, slim and compact smartphone. Compact bar-type design and the most up-to-date features will be the ideal choice for business professionals who are looking for the smart yet stylish mobile phone.

Supporting the Windows Mobile 6.1, Samsung i200 provides functional and practical features in business. Users can operate MS Office programs such as Excel, Word, Powerpoint, and Outlook promptly. Intuitive User Interface provides direct-access to the most of menus and easy navigation in home screen. Especially, the phone is very efficient in email features offering HTML format email, easy editing (cut, copy and paste), and unified email and SMS/MMS management. Automatic pop-up helps users know whenever they get email and always be connected.

The slim bar-type form factor with mere 11.8 mm thinness offers compact and stylish design, which is hardly witnessed in most of smartphones. A large enough 2.3" QVGA TFT screen with glossy coating makes users to fully enjoy multimedia contents and complicated business information.

Furthermore, i200 gears up business efficiency through HSDPA 3.6 Mbps data communications. In addition to that, it's unique 'light sensor' can help users minimize the power consumption to adjust lightness of LCD and keypad automatically. Multimedia features such as a 2-megapixel camera and music player enhance users' entertainment experience.

Geesung Choi, President of Samsung's Telecom Business, said Samsung is going to offer more diverse smartphones for business professionals in line with its recently declared strategy 'a mobile for every lifestyle'.

"Samsung i200 is the young, stylish and energetic mobile which will be the perfect mate for urban business professionals," Choi said.

Samsung i200 will be launched in the European market in June and will enter other market within a month.