Samsung Challenges Casio with US$850 Slow-Mo HMX20 HD Camcorder

As excited as we are about Casio's Exilim EX-F1 camera with slow-mo and high-def video modes, we're even more thrilled to see actual competition in this category. Samsung announced its HMX20C (or HMX20) at CES, and is now officially shipping it, at least in Korea, for a price around US$850. That's about US$150 less than Casio's Hiro Nakamura supercam. Here's what's similar about the two models:

• Both can do full high-def shooting—Casio at 1080i but Samsung beats it, with 1080p

• The Samsung can do slow-mo at 300 frames per second (presumably in standard def, but maybe in HD; Casio can do 300fps, 600fps and 1200fps

• Both can take still pictures while shooting video—very helpful indeed

• Although the Samsung is positioned as a camcorder and the Casio is called a camera, they both have 6-megapixel CMOS sensors

Given the CES announcement and the Korea launch, we can only assume that the HMX20 will be one of the items in Samsung's summer line show lineup. That's good news for everybody—except maybe Casio. [Samsung Press Release via PC World]