We may have a new dream TV. Samsung is set to unveil an 82-inch LCD with ultra-definition resolution (3,840 by 2,160) that refreshes at 120Hz sometime this week. But equally as exciting, the display will also come in a multi-touch flavour for education purposes. That version will run at just 60Hz. Unfortunately, we have no images of either display. But what justice could a 500x300 representation do an 82-inch, 3,840x2,160 display anyway? So here's a puppy instead. [infoSync] [image]