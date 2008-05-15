Samsung and LG Come Together for U.S. Mobile DTV Standard

Usually, about the only thing rivals LG and Samsung see eye-to-eye on is that Korean food is awesome. But they're coming together to propose a new co-developed mobile DTV standard to the Advanced Television Systems Committee, in the hopes that it'll be quickly adopted and get the mobile TV ball a-rollin'. (Guess the Nokia deal didn't do the trick?)The standard uses existing digital TV spectrum, but doesn't impact existing DTV signals. Right now, Qualcomm's MediaFLO is the dominant U.S. standard, used by Verizon and AT&T. But, since mobile TV adoption in Korea far outstrips anyone's wildest dreams here, maybe they should take the lead on this one. [Korea Press Release Network via Crunchgear]