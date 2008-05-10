Russia's Zubr Hovercraft May Finally Justify Use Of "Xtreme"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This admittedly isn't the newest military tech on the block, but The History Channel in us just couldn't help writing it up. Russia makes the world's largest military hovercraft dubbed the "Zubr." It displaces 621 tons and can haul twice the payload of similar boats from the US Navy (somewhere around 150 tons).

Zubr 5Zubr 4Zubr 3Zubr 1Zubr 2

With production dating back to 1988, the last Zubr looks to have launched in 2004. Capable of carrying multiple tanks and a nice mix of 140mm rocket pods, 30mm cannons and air defence missiles, the Zubr can cruise for 480 kms before rapidly deploying troops and equipment close to shore. Scratch that. Directly on shore. In other words, it's just like that R/C vehicle you lusted after in the '90s, but it's way bigger and actually good for something. Or, in this case, potentially very, very bad. [English Russia, Naval Technology and Defense Industry Daily]

