Rumour: Steve Jobs To Open Sydney Apple Store, Launch iPhone

This rumour may have been floating around for a while, but Giz AU just heard from a fairly reliable source that El Jobso will be flying down to Sydney in his black turtleneck to open the Sydney Apple store.

While he's here, he'll probably launch the Australian iPhone, (3G or not) as well, just so us Aussies can experience the "reality distortion field" first hand.

Although the source wasn't 100 percent confident, they seemed to think that both these events would happen in August.

Of course, this is still all just a rumour at the moment, so stay tuned for updates as they come to light.

