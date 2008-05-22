How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: 3G iPhone Launching In June On Optus

The guys from Current.com.au obviously got more out of CeBIT than I did - apparently somebody on the Optus stand told them that the 3G iPhone would be launching in June.

Not only that, but apparently it will cost around about the $700 mark.

Considering that officially, both Optus and Vodafone have been keeping very quiet on the whole iPhone front (probably from fear of evil Steve Jobs), this should be classed as rumour, but it does correlate with what our US brethren said yesterday about a worldwide June launch.

Who else can't wait for WWDC just so we can know all the facts?

[Current.com.au - Thanks Adam!]

