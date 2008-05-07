How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumoured WiMax Joint Venture: Sprint, Clearwire, Comcast and Time Warner With $$$ from Google and Intel, Maybe Announced Tomorrow

Sprint and Clearwire are apparently set to do the almost unthinkable: Get WiMax off the ground. Fortune is reporting that Sprint and Clearwire are expected to announce as early as tomorrow the formation of a massive WiMax joint venture with Time Warner and Comcast. Intel and Google are rumoured to be throwing money at the new WiMax party (more?). If you'll notice, this basically rolls up most of the past WiMax rumours into one convenient ball of fun—indicating they were spot on, or that this is just repackaged BS, so don't throw away the salt lick just yet. Godspeed, WiMax. [Fortune]

