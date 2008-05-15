Rumour: T-Mobile Will Allow Blocking of Text Messages, Maybe Calls

There's no official confirmation yet, but TMONews says that T-Mobile is working on a system to let its users block SMS, MMS, email and IMs from other users one at a time through a call to customer care or a visit to a retail store. It's unclear whether you can block calls, which would be even better thanks to annoying automated calling systems that somehow call you for days on end but don't say anything. Is T-Mobile the first provider to activate call and message blocking? Why don't more providers do this? [TMONews]