Rumour: T-Mobile Will Allow Blocking of Text Messages, Maybe Calls

There's no official confirmation yet, but TMONews says that T-Mobile is working on a system to let its users block SMS, MMS, email and IMs from other users one at a time through a call to customer care or a visit to a retail store. It's unclear whether you can block calls, which would be even better thanks to annoying automated calling systems that somehow call you for days on end but don't say anything. Is T-Mobile the first provider to activate call and message blocking? Why don't more providers do this? [TMONews]

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

