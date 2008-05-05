Rumour: T-Mobile Lusting To Buy Sprint

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

T-Mobile may be smallish in the US, but it's owned by German giant Deutsche Telekom, a company plenty powerful enough to buy up Sprint if it wanted to...and the rumour mill says it may want to. The Inquirer points out the obvious network issues that might arise. After all, what do you get when you cross a GSM network barely on HSDPA but harboring LTE aspirations with a CDMA/EV-DO franchise who's experimenting with WiMax while lugging a legacy iDEN network around for God-knows-what-reason? [Inquirer]

