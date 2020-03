We knew that rumour about AT&T iPhone insurance for US$5 was too good to be true, seeing as we went through the same thing back in 2007 when the iPhone was launched. AT&T's insurance company, Asurion, isn't going to cover that super expensive phone for only US$5 a month, even with the US$125 deductible on pricier smartphones and PDAs. Tough luck guys, but you can always get AppleCare and protect yourself from most problems on your phone not caused by you being a dumbass. [MobileWhack]