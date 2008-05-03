How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: Next-Gen Sidekick Prototype Details

In a Q&A with the Sidekick maker Danger's CEO, Financial Times asks him about what he's got in his pocket. Surprisingly, Hank Nothaft tells.

A prototype of the next Sidekick (mobile-cum-internet device). It's thinner and less wide but has a bigger keyboard. Now I no longer keep it on a belt, I'm always losing it. I was known as the "absent-minded professor" as a student.

Bigger keyboard, thinner and less wide? Sounds like a winner to us. If you're really a Sidekick fanboy, head over to FT for the rest of the interview. There isn't a whole lot of pertinent Sidekick detail, but you can get some insight into their leader. [FT - Thanks tipster!]

Update: Is this the Sidekick 4, code-named Gekko or Aspen? TmoNews has more details.

