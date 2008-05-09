Rumour: New Dell Inspirons Take Shot At Macbook Air, Lenovo X300

While Apple and Lenovo may have started the latest thin laptop trend, Engadget reports that Dell is entering the ring with their Inspiron 1435, 1535 and 1735. The three laptops are said to share a similar design, with a graduated thickness from 2.5 to about 3.8 cm. With processors up to Core 2 Duo 2.16GHz, each model will support optional 3G and slot-loading Blu-ray. It sounds good so far, but we'll have to see how competitively they are priced if/when the first of the models hits later this month. [Engadget]