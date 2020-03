According to cellpassion, AT&T's pulling a similar move as Apple did last year, disallowing any employee vacations for a period from June 15 to July 12. If this is true, there's only one reason why AT&T would do this: the 3G iPhone. Why did they pick June 15 when the keynote for WWDC is June 9? Beats me. It seems more and more likely that the phone is coming, however, so don't buy anything until after June unless you want to be a sad sack. [Cellpassion]