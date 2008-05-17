Rotopault Kinetic Sculpture Is Mezmerising

About 30 seconds after I clicked play on this video of Brad Litwin's latest kinetic sculpture, Rotopault, I said "cool" and flicked my mouse to close the window. And then I just kept watching. It does the same thing over and over again: Launches a ball as it rotates, then catches the ball as it swings back around, without ever missing. Incredibly simple, but for some reason incredibly hypnotic, I think because the sounds it makes as it goes through the motions are precisely rhythmic. [Brad Litwin via BBG]