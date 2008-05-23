Rollable MP3 Boom Box: Cool Like a Corn Popper

Why make MP3 players more compact when you can look like a tool pushing one around like a lawnmower? That is the question Israeli designer Inbal Tyagi must have asked himself when he came up with this rollable boom box concept. According to the project page, the device can be recharged by walking it around. It also notes that the design was inspired by the simplicity of the hula hoop. I don't know about a hula hoop, but I can think of another annoying product that it reminds me of...

