How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rocky the Robo-Squirrel Scares the Hell Out of Timid Woodland Creatures

Why we care to know how squirrels communicate is anyone's guess, but it seems that this research is so important that a robot squirrel is being employed to live amongst the regular squirrel population. In fact, "Rocky" here (named after the cartoon character) is one of a growing legion of robo-creatures designed to study animals in their natural habitat.

Rocky is controlled using a basic computer program and it comes equipped with tiny speakers that play back animal sounds so as not to arouse suspicion amongst the other squirrels. Apparently, tests over the last few years have proven successful in predicting squirrel behaviour, but why they insist on doubling back over the highway into traffic is still a mystery. [USA Today and Yahoo]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles