Rocket-Powered Helicopter Pack is an Aerospace Masterpiece

Jetpacks are great, but never could they reach the levels of ridiculousness this strap-on helicopter provides with its rocket-powered rotor blades. The pack is powered by two hydrogen fuel canisters and the rockets at the end of the blades negate the need for a tail rotor. It's entirely possible this is just a drawing that will never actually get made. But as DVICE points out, Tecnologia Aeroespacial Mexicana, the firm that designed this, made an actual prototype of their last jet pack. So I'm holding my breath for some trial videos to hit YouTube. [Tecnologia Aeroespacial Mexicana via DVICE]