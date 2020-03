This retro-styled rocket lamp is more than the absolutely most perfect accessory to complete any room, it's the absolutely most perfect accessory to complete any room that's built from the igniter can of a freakin' jet engine. One-of-a-kind and shamelessly worth its US$2,100 sticker price, we want to push each and every one of its glowing jewels...even though we know that they don't actually do anything...and that they probably aren't even buttons in the first place. [Moto Art via Bornrich]