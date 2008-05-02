Robot Enslaves Another Robot, Humans Next

After a 24-hour Galactica marathon, robots are gettings robots to follow the orders they were supposed to. Like Monty here, seen in the following video opening his new Roomba, ready to subjugate it into the tedious chore of cleaning the carpet.

Now seriously, can't engineers stop doing their...engineering or whatever they do at their secret underwater lairs, and watch some sci-fi movies or TV series or at least Pigs In Space? What are they going to do when Monty's wife starts taking out the inhibitors from all the Roombas at the White House and they steal the launch codes? One word, people: Cylons. Or worse: Bender. [Anybots via BotJunkie]