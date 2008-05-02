How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Robot Enslaves Another Robot, Humans Next

After a 24-hour Galactica marathon, robots are gettings robots to follow the orders they were supposed to. Like Monty here, seen in the following video opening his new Roomba, ready to subjugate it into the tedious chore of cleaning the carpet.

Now seriously, can't engineers stop doing their...engineering or whatever they do at their secret underwater lairs, and watch some sci-fi movies or TV series or at least Pigs In Space? What are they going to do when Monty's wife starts taking out the inhibitors from all the Roombas at the White House and they steal the launch codes? One word, people: Cylons. Or worse: Bender. [Anybots via BotJunkie]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles