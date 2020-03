Why should we have to wait until we're senior citizens to enjoy the luxury of scooting the grocery store? The Ringbo Robot brings the fruits of limited mobility to our most precious, the children. Aimed at kids from 2-3 years old, the Ringbo can cruise for about an hour after charging overnight. That should be just long enough to keep them occupied while the poorer children in the neighbourhood play football or, worse still, ride a bike. [Koreannovation via BBGadgets]