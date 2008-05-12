RIM Sees Apple US$100M Fund for Programmers and Raises US$50 Million More

Hot on the heels of the BlackBerry Bold comes the news that the company behind it is to start up its own venture capital firm. And if it's a way of besting Apple's iFund, then the Canadians win, by fifty million buckeroonies. The BlackBerry Partners Fund is a bunk up between RIM and Thomson Reuters, and has earmarked US$150 million for mobile applications and services for mobile platforms including BlackBerry. Full press release after the jump.

RIM, RBC and Thomson Reuters to Anchor a $150 Million BlackBerry Partners Fund Focused on Investing in Mobile Applications and Services

New fund to mark "mobile" as the new frontier

TORONTO, May 12 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ - Research In Motion (RIM) (TSX:

RIM; NASDAQ: RIMM), RBC (RY: TSX; RY: NYSE) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI;

TSX: TRI; LSE: TRIL; NASDAQ: TRIN), today announced plans to launch the

BlackBerry(R) Partners Fund, a US$150 million venture capital fund, to

invest in mobile applications and services for the BlackBerry(R) platform

and other mobile platforms. The Fund is to be co-managed by JLA Ventures

and RBC Venture Partners.

Agnostic to both stage and balance sheet, the BlackBerry Partners Fund

will not restrict the development of mobile applications and services to

any single mobile platform or any specific industry segment. The Fund will

be designed to advance the industry by fostering development and driving

the entrepreneurial spirit to create the most innovative mobile offerings

for customers.

"The mobile world has evolved well beyond phone calls and simple

messaging to require more empowering and liberating solutions that connect

people to everything that matters most to them, wherever and whenever they

want," said Jim Balsillie, Co-CEO, Research In Motion. "RIM, RBC and

Thomson Reuters share the common belief that mobile applications and

services will propel the industry forward and the BlackBerry Partners Fund

is being formed to help fuel innovation and activity in the mobile

ecosystem."

"Thomson Reuters is committed to supporting the development of next

generation mobile applications that will provide our professional and

business customers with anywhere, anytime capabilities," said Devin Wenig,

Chief Executive Officer, Markets Division of Thomson Reuters. "The ability

to make business critical decisions with intelligent information available

on mobile devices will give our customers a clear competitive advantage."

"The BlackBerry Partners Fund will focus on evaluating companies in all

regions of the world and investing in the long term success of those that

demonstrate market leadership and unique differentiation," said John

Albright, Managing Partner of JLA Ventures, who will also assume the role

of Co-Managing Partner of the BlackBerry Partners Fund. "Whether it's

access to corporate data or the latest craze in mobile entertainment, we

want to fund companies that are forerunners in driving adoption and further

enriching the mobile experience."

"The BlackBerry Partners Fund will be a catalyst for the development of

next generation mobile applications and services," said Kevin Talbot, RBC

Vice President and Managing Director of RBC Venture Partners, who will also

assume the role of Co-Managing Partner of the BlackBerry Partners Fund.

"The BlackBerry Partners Fund will focus exclusively on mobile applications

and services and our close alliance with RIM will bring unparalleled access

and value to our portfolio companies."

About BlackBerry Partners Fund

The BlackBerry Partners Fund is a $150 million venture capital fund

being formed to focus on applications and services for the BlackBerry

platform and other mobile platforms including mobile commerce (payments,

advertising, retailing and banking), vertical and horizontal enterprise

applications, communications, social networking, location-based

applications and services (navigation and mapping), media and

entertainment, and lifestyle and personal productivity applications. The

Fund will consider all stages of development and is to be co-managed by JLA

Ventures and RBC Venture Partners. To sign up to receive further

information visit: http://www.blackberrypartnersfund.com.