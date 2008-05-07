Ridemaster Pro Horseriding Simulator Is Just Sad

Seriously. I don't care how high-tech this mechanical horse—which apparently allows you to "simulate" horse riding—may be, but really, if I like to ride, I want to do it outside, on a real horse, experiencing the thrill, and feeling the wind on my face. And if I was a pro, I would like to practice on a real horse. In other words: there's only one kind of riding to be done indoors. And this ultra-expensive US$10,000 contraption is not it. Update: we found a video of it—and yes, it's actually sadder than we imagined.

[Born Rich via Ridemaster—Music: Miwaku no Horse Riding (Go Go Cactus Man) - from Cowboy Beebop]