RhythmFish Helps Your Goldfish Say "I Love You" (or "You Suck")

RhythmFish is a suction-cupped USB webcam concept that sticks to the side of a fishbowl, tracking the movements of your little shiny-scaled compadres. Sensors inside the bowl measure the "currents" made by fish swimming, and your computer combines both data feeds into a visualisation meant for "inter-organism communication." Talking to goldfish? From the looks of the invention, I thought designer Sangmin Bae had seen one too many Terry Gilliam flicks, but on second thought, he may just be addicted to American Dad. [Coroflot via OhGizmo]

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

