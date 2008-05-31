RhythmFish Helps Your Goldfish Say "I Love You" (or "You Suck")

RhythmFish is a suction-cupped USB webcam concept that sticks to the side of a fishbowl, tracking the movements of your little shiny-scaled compadres. Sensors inside the bowl measure the "currents" made by fish swimming, and your computer combines both data feeds into a visualisation meant for "inter-organism communication." Talking to goldfish? From the looks of the invention, I thought designer Sangmin Bae had seen one too many Terry Gilliam flicks, but on second thought, he may just be addicted to American Dad. [Coroflot via OhGizmo]