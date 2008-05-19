Revolve is a New Spin on Power Strip Design

Power strips sit under all our desks, and they're an oft-ignored bit of kit, with the occasional exception. Which is why I like the Revolve power strip design by Takumi Yoshida. It's a simple and neat solution to the problem of power strip clutter caused by different sized power bricks: each socket can spin around on the column so there's plenty of room to deconflict. It's just a concept, but I'd love for someone to make it real— the fearsome tangle of electrical connections sitting under my desk is a scary fire hazard. [Yanko design]