How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Revolution Desk Saves Space With a Fold-Away Workstation

It may not look as hot as the Sync Desktop concept, but the new Revolution Desk provides similar functionality in a product that you can actually own. The simple yet functional design incorporates a unique rotating panel surface that allows for an unobstructed forward view when using the computer, but can completely eliminate the monitor from sight when not in use. And the best part is that the actions are controlled simply by moving the keyboard tray in and out.

The Revolution Desk comes in three sizes—48, 60 and 72-inches as well as a variety of colours. As far as monitor size is concerned it appears that the rotating panel is restricted to 19-inches max, which is a disappointment—But I can still see it becoming popular in both office and domestic settings. Prices range from US$500 to US$700. [Versa Tables via The Design Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles