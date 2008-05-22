Resealable Can Saves Your Sodas

Our mouths dropped last week when we discovered the double-lidded jar. Now we're equally impressed by a can that's resealable. The can pops open like any normal can. Then, when you're finished taking a few sips, you simply rotate the the tab and a second layer of metal plugs the hole. (The video will probably make more sense than our description.) The extra material cost could recouped with this new place for advertisements. And the ecological impact could be thwarted by producing less cans...though soda companies might not like that second part. [Davis Design via DVICE]