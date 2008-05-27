REMY Biometric Blanket Wakes You with News on Your Snooze

Designer Dasha Anokhina has created a concept that takes Glo pillow's design to a new level: REMY is a whole dawn-simulating alarm blanket. The system monitors your sleeping movements with a bedside camera. Then, near your chosen alarm time, the blanket begins to light up with an image representing your sleep pattern, waking you as if the sun was rising. And if you're really into self-analysis, it even saves your sleep data to a USB stick so you can review it later. Could make for interesting viewing, if you're as much of a nighttime revolver as I am. [Yanko Design]