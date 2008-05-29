Refined Cereal Light Fixtures: Fortified With Frosted Flakes and Fluorescents

You won't find any Grape Nuts or Fiber-rich Colon Blow on the Refined Cereal lighting fixture by the aptly titled Refined Sugar Studio. In fact, the light is meant as a nod towards the our favourite sugary sweet breakfast cereals like Capn' Crunch, Count Chocula and Trix. The cereal images are made using ultraviolet protected inks so they should stay bright for years—and the fluorescent light that shines through will undoubtedly cast a unique spectrum of colours around the room. Pricing is available upon request. [Refined Sugar Studio via MocoLoco]