RC-12 Mini Camera is Tiny, Works Underwater, Wireless to 30 Meters

The RC-12 Mini Camera is essentially a 1.2 GHz wireless camera with a 30 metre range, a 2.7 MP CMOS sensor and waterproof housing. It looks about as big as a lego brick and can shoot 45 minutes of video on a single charge. This camera isn't anything I have any practical use for, but it's the type of gadget I would find a non-practical use for (and no, I won't drop some lame girls' locker room reference here — wait...shit). I'd probably have this thing express shipped to my doorstep if it didn't cost US$270. That hurts. [Killian Nakamura via Ubergizmo via Oh Gizmo!]