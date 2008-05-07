Not to be a prick, but I'm a better gamer than probably 80 percent of you. At any given first-person shooter, I will probably kill you more than you kill me, and by a decent margin. The point is, I'm good—but I'm no pro. I've actually always been sceptical about "pro" gaming gear, and the sliver of an edge you might gain by paying a lot more. I put complete setups from both SteelSeries and Razer—using my beloved, well-worn five-year-old Logitech gear as a control—through a rigorous multi-day Battlemodo to definitively answer a single, fundamental question: Will pro gaming gear make me a better gamer?
Razer vs. SteelSeries PC Gaming Gear Battlemodo: Which One Made Me a Better G4M3R?
