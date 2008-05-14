Raku Ray Guns (Sorry, They're Just Ceramic)

Maybe by next year we'll be telling you about real ray pistols, but for now you'll have to settle for these charming Raku Ray Gun sculptures. Each is completely one-of-a-kind, constructed on a pottery wheel and fired using the low-fire "raku" method. The sculpture is then placed on a 12" by 9" moon crater plaque for proper wall mounting, the perfect replacement for that singing bass you've been meaning to take down (because we all know it was never meant to be ironic). The Raku Ray Guns run US$275 a pop.

[Muddy Mountain Pottery via BoingBoing]