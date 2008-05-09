Raging Thunder iPhone Racing Game Shows Tons of Potential

If you needed some indication as to how much power the iPhone had for games, this Raging Thunder demo should make you giddy for what's to come. Not only does the game use the accelerometer, which acts as a more-than-adequate wheel, everything's rendered in pretty decent OpenGL 3D graphics as well. It's no GTA4, but you can download it from Installer.app now. If Zune can do multiplayer Wi-Fi games, the iPhone should too. And maybe, just maybe, multiplayer games over the internet? [ModmyiPhone via TUAW]