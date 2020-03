The Radioraft is a 400W, five-speaker stereo system that floats around the pool while keeping your iPod dry in its waterproof compartment. And it has cup holders. Priced at US$2,000, we were a little confused at how the Radioraft stored eight hours' worth of power, but from the product photos, we can only assume that it supplements its batteries by harvesting thermal energy from ambient college girls. Or nuclear fusion. [Radioraft via Le Journal Du Geek]