Radiohead's Latest Tour Features LED Stage (As Well As Radiohead)

Radiohead, wishing to alleviate the guilt of being a rich and famous semi-wielding touring band, has opted to use LED stage lights for their current tour. LED for such purposes is a relatively new phenomenon, as it's only recently that they've become bright enough to have any sort of eye-burning factor. The band is pleased to be wasting less power every performance, but bass player Colin Greenwood pointed out, "It's very exciting, but without the big Rock Lights it's going to be fucking freezing onstage." Though as we understand the rock world, that's what they make groupies for. [Word]Thanks Mike!