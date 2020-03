Your cocktail parties will surely be the talk of the town once you acquire one of these R2D2 ice buckets. Not only will it keep your ice nice and cold, but it'll do so using Han Solo ice cube molds, providing ice that's shaped like Solo trapped in carbonite. What ladies will be able to resist the combo of your charm, your extensive knowledge of Dr. Who episodes and a vodka soda kept cold by Han Solo? No ladies, that's who. No ladies. [The Green Head via Oh Gizmo!]