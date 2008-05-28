Question of the Day: Do You Think Computers Were Built Using Alien Technology?

With aliens being all the rage in the news recently, it got me thinking about the age old debate about the existence of aliens and the impact they may or may not have had on our own technological advancements. Chances are you probably have a strong opinion one way or the other about tiny green men and the incidents at Roswell, so here is a chance to air them out. So, my question to you is: Do you believe that aliens exist? And if so, do you believe that we have put some of their technology to use in our own devices?

