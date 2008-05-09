QStarz eXtreme: "World's Most Powerful GPS Receiver"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

QStarz has just announced the BT-Q818 eXtreme—the self-proclaimed world's most powerful Bluetooth GPS receiver. The 51-channel chipset and 32 hours of use time are impressive, but it's the adjustable update rate that's their claim to fame. The user can choose between 1 and 5Hz updates, with each Hz good for one update per second. In other words, the QStarz eXtreme can sync your position an impressive five times a second, which should be more than enough to placate the most dedicated of car racers and anvil droppers. No word on price or release date at this time. [product via Navigadget]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

