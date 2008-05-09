Pump-Action Relief... From Stiff Necks

Bless Skymall and its world of wonderful and strangely fascinating gizmos for bringing us this: the portable neck traction device, supposed to help relieve tight muscles and "joint and nerve pressure." Simply place around your neck (that's a worrying start, if you ask me) and "pump the inflation bulb until you feel a comfortable stretch." That'll be somewhere short of popping your head off like an unfortunate Legoman, I guess. Available now, for all you crick-necked blog readers who don't sit at your PC properly, in three neck sizes for US$69.98. [Skymall via Random Good Stuff]