Psystar Open Computer Reviewed (Verdict: Fast, But Can't Be Recommended)

Besides some benchmarks, CNET's review of the Psystar Open Computer doesn't really tell us anything new that we didn't already know before. It's definitely fast for the price, especially compared with the tiny Mac Mini. However, it's missing stuff like iLife, Bluetooth, an IR receiver, DVD burning and the ability to update your computer. If you're fine with using this one particular version of Leopard for all eternity, the Open Computer looks like a decent deal for the money on paper. But as we pointed out yesterday, there are too many reasons why you shouldn't buy this to justify giving them your cash. [CNET]