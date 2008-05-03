Psystar Open Computer Reviewed (Verdict: Fast, But Can't Be Recommended)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Besides some benchmarks, CNET's review of the Psystar Open Computer doesn't really tell us anything new that we didn't already know before. It's definitely fast for the price, especially compared with the tiny Mac Mini. However, it's missing stuff like iLife, Bluetooth, an IR receiver, DVD burning and the ability to update your computer. If you're fine with using this one particular version of Leopard for all eternity, the Open Computer looks like a decent deal for the money on paper. But as we pointed out yesterday, there are too many reasons why you shouldn't buy this to justify giving them your cash. [CNET]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

