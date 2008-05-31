Psychic Computer Sees Words Inside Your Brain

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Computer science is definitely reaching the danger zone when actual words can be spotted using MRI scans. In the image above, researchers from the Machine Learning Department at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh predict what the words "celery" and "airplane" look like when someone thinks of them, and then they compare the prediction to actual brain scans, with frightening similarity. The study was "calibrated" with nine students, each thinking of 58 different words. Tom Mitchell, one of the lead researchers, told Reuters the goal is to determine how the brain organises information, but how do we know Dr. Mitchell won't abuse this newfound power by, say, winning a billion dollars on Jeopardy? We don't, is my point. [Reuters]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

