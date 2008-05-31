PSP Plays Better With DualShock

The PSP controls are not horrible—though that analogue nub leaves something to be desired—but the DualShock is a far more comfortable controller. Now the fine citizens at AcidMods have hacked the PSP hardware to work with the DualShock. Requiring no changes to the firmware, all functions but the brightness and volume are mapped to the controller. And it seems to work perfectly:

Maybe the best part is that the right analogue stick has been mapped with the D-Pad buttons. So while it's still not quite perfect for an FPS, it feels better than the alternative. Damn I wish the PSP had two analogue sticks. [acidmods]