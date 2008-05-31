How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PSP Plays Better With DualShock

The PSP controls are not horrible—though that analogue nub leaves something to be desired—but the DualShock is a far more comfortable controller. Now the fine citizens at AcidMods have hacked the PSP hardware to work with the DualShock. Requiring no changes to the firmware, all functions but the brightness and volume are mapped to the controller. And it seems to work perfectly:

Maybe the best part is that the right analogue stick has been mapped with the D-Pad buttons. So while it's still not quite perfect for an FPS, it feels better than the alternative. Damn I wish the PSP had two analogue sticks. [acidmods]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

