PSP Gets Involved In Upskirt Shenanigans

If sales figures aren't enough reason to show that the PSP is really making some progress in Japan against the DS, how about the fact that it was used in an upskirt crime? According to the Japanese police, or JaPoPos, a 59-year-old college administrator was looking up a skirt belonging to a 19-year-old girl on a train line. He was arrested using anti-stalker laws, and if he's convicted, it'll probably lead to even better sales of the PSP and the PSP camera peripheral in Japan. [NikkanSports via Livedoor via Kotaku]